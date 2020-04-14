Hearts cover windows of Huntington homes to spread happiness

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington residents are covering their windows with hearts to show love and spread cheer.

Happy Hearts Hunt Huntington was founded by Jodi Scheiber as a way to lift spirits while families are stuck inside their homes due to the coronavirus. The movement started with a few houses and has now stretched beyond the Huntington County line.

“I decided I just want to start a Happy Heart Hunt for Huntington, Indiana,” Jodi Scheiber said. “I wasn’t sure if it would take off or if people would want to join but there are 1,300 people who have joined.”

It’s a simple project families can do together at home. All you do is decorate your homes windows with hearts. The movement is intended to bring a smile to neighbors and friends as they practice social distancing.

“I think it’s just an uplifting and encouraging thing that everybody can do,” Scheiber said. “As they are walking or driving around, that there is hope and there is help in our community.”

