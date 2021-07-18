Heartland Sings eases back into performing with mobile concert series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Heartland Sings hosted a night of Disney music at the Parkview Family YMCA Sunday evening.

It was a part of their Heartland Sings Mobile Concert Tour. The concerts are their way of getting back into the swing of things post-pandemic.

“The whole idea behind this, which we fondly call our art-V, is the idea of taking music back out into the community, reintroducing folks to live music after a year when there really hasn’t been an opportunity to have much,” said Philip Slane, Director of Development for Heartland Sings.

Several concerts are planned through the month of September. You can find a list of shows and dates over on their website.