FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Sunday, Heartland Sings held its yearly “We Are The Dream” concert to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr..

The performance began at 4:00 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church. According to Heartland Sings, the “unique, dramatic production” commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as the legacy he left. The concert included a blend of spoken word and music.

Admission to the concert was free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on January 15, 2024.