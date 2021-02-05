Heart pumping ideas to celebrate ‘National Wear Red Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday marks “National Wear Red Day”, a day to raise awareness of women’s heart health and preventing one of the top annual causes of death. The annual awareness day is part of a month-long celebration of American Heart Month.

According to the American Heart Association, a woman dies from heart disease every 80 seconds in the U.S. Lutheran Health adds that heart disease claims the lives of half a million people in the U.S. every year.

Happy American Heart Month! Celebrate by wearing red all month long but especially on Friday, Feb. 5 which is National #WearRedDay. pic.twitter.com/TBo6U4JcwA — American Heart IN (@AHAIndiana) February 1, 2021

While women and men share equal risk of developing heart disease, the symptoms can be vastly different. Lutheran Health Network has shared ideas to consider not just for women, but anyone who is looking to improve their health.

Evaluate and address metabolic syndrome: your figure may reveal if you have metabolic syndrome, or a group of abnormalities like obesity, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Address diabetes head-on: Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease in women even more than it does for men. Lutheran also shares the connection between diabetes and heart disease

Stop smoking: Women who smoke are twice as likely to have a heart attack as male smokers. Lutheran Health shares the long-term benefits of quitting.

Get moving: Sitting more than six hours a day increases your heart risk as much as smoking.

Relax together: Chronic stress, overwork and sleep deprivation can have a severe impact on long-term heart health. One way to address this is with a virtual yoga workout from home.

Get peace of mind: If you have risk factors, symptoms or a family history of heart disease, invest in diagnostic testing to ensure your risk is managed.

Read the full list of suggestions from Lutheran Health’s website.