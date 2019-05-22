Heart attack survivor looks to inspire healthy living

On January 12,2014, Sam Keirns came inside from shoveling snow. He described it as a “cold day” in a “very very cold winter.” He couldn’t quite catch his breath. As time passed, the discomfort did not go away and Sam had his wife take him to the hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and “essentially died.” Tuesday night, he was alive and sharing his story.

“I guess I’m here to implore people to be their own health advocate,” Sam said. “There’s wonderful doctors here in Fort Wayne who are ready, willing and able to help you, but you have to get to them so you have to take control, know what your numbers are, if you will, and take control of your own heart health to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.”

Keirns was part of a panel who spoke at the inaugural Heart of Gold Gathering put on by the American Heart Association. The panel included two other survivors as well as physicians who took questions from the audience. The main goal of the night was education.

“I think the main thing we want people to take away is why we have some physicians here speaking,” said Florence Bear, the American Heart Association’s Director of Fort Wayne Socials. “That’s preventative factors that they can use in their everyday lives, as well as warning signs.”

Sam spoke to a crowd of about 120 people about a night his wife said she “wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

“We’re way too young for this,” Sam’s wife Jenna Keirns said. “But I will say it sort of knocked us over the head and encouraged us to be healthier.”

Sam said he has cut out tobacco use from his life and is now eating healthy foods and exercising on a regular basis.

