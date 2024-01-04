FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Allen County continues to tread towards a permanent solution to its woes, paying for a 20-year-long lease on the land where the jail will sit is an important step.

As the county takes that step, the state held a public hearing Thursday to give taxpayers who oppose the project a platform to express their thoughts on the plan.

The hearing was held by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) after several tax payers in Allen County were displeased with the proposed plan.

The meeting featured feedback from petitioners who called into question the legality and responsibility of the lease.

“There’s three major issues I think with the lease legality; the first one being as drafted I think it undermines County Council’s ability to guard against wasteful and unnecessary leases, specifically necessary leases described in IC 36-10-1-7… second one being how the controlled project was not used for this so I think the reasons why are questionable,” said Fernandez who said.

However lawyers representing the county claimed the opposite.

“Mr. Fernandez referenced the idea that this isn’t a control project but that is false,” said Mark Crandley, an attorney with Barnes and Thornburg while referencing IC 6-1.1-20-3.2.

“The next one that has come up several times is the role of county council, this isn’t stripping the county council of any powers it has,” Crandley said. “We have a bifurcated county government, county commissioners have their roles- council has it’s roles.”

Another popular talking point Crandley addressed was whether or not a new jail is even needed.

A common argument put forth by those that are opposed to the construction of a new jail is supposing that the current jail could instead be rehabbed, something that the county says has been found to be unsustainable.

“What are we going to look like 20 years from now?” Crandley said while talking about work the Elevatus firm had done for the county. “They (Elevatus) didn’t just offer what’s the solution for right now, but what are we going to look like 20 years from now? If we’re going to spend public funds lets look for solutions that are appropriate for the future as well.”

According to Crandley, Elevatus projections on what capacity the jail would need in the 2040’s would be in the ball park of 1,500 beds.

At that number adding floors and capability to the facility downtown would be a costly, and inusfficent endearer.

“We would be talking about adding 200 and some beds… that number would have us at an insufficient amount in a number of years,” Crandley said. “Building up, as expensive as that would be, is going to have us overcrowded again in a very short number of years.

Crandley also addressed some other issues like environmental concerns, but ultimately he says those are outside the purview of the DLGF.

“That’s not what we’re here to discuss today. There is permitting for those issues, there is review of those issues by environmental agencies,” Crandley said. “It’s an issue for a different day.”

“A different day,” is also when addition concerns can be summitted to the DLGF.

Although the virtual public hearing happened on Thursday, relevant concerns to whether or not the lease is responsible can be summitted to Hearings@dlgf.in.gov through Jan. 18.