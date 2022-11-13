KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville.

The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.

The event also includes displays from local veterans and a 21-gun salute led by Kendallville’s Mayor Handshoe. Doors open at noon, and the presentation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The salute starts at 4:15 p.m.