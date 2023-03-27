FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to provide resources to more families in northeast Indiana, Healthier Moms and Babies launched a new “mobile outreach” service to make that goal possible.

The service consists of a vehicle, dubbed The Hopper, that will travel around the community to provide families with essential baby supplies such as diapers.

The Hopper will follow a schedule that can be found on Healthier Moms & Babies’ website, and families must sign up in advance to visit The Hopper.

“Because of The Hopper, we will be able to deepen our impact in our community, and meet families where they are physically, to serve them mentally and emotionally,” said Paige Wilkins, executive director at Healthier Moms & Babies.

Some of the places The Hopper will be visiting in April include Neighborhood Health and Alliance Health Centers.