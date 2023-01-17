FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Healthier Moms and Babies, a local nonprofit, announced Monday the organization has rebranded in order to add a “new visual identity and brand ideology.”

The organization aims to provide programs, resources and education to vulnerable families within the community with the goal of reducing infant mortality and improving the outcome of pregnancies.

“Our new identity reflects the comprehensive nature of who we are, what we do and who we serve and positions us to continue to grow into the future,” said Tabitha Ervin, board chair.

The rebranding, which consists of a new logo featuring two mother kangaroo with a joey, was guided by a local brand consulting firm and informed by the internal and external stakeholders of Healthier Moms and Babies.