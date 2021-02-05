Healthier Moms and Babies launch ‘Letters of Love’ campaign aimed at spreading love to at-risk moms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Healthier Moms and Babies is running its Letters of Love campaign to raise awareness for its mission and spread encouragement, support and kindness to mothers in the community throughout the month of February.

Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce infant mortality in Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas by increasing prenatal and postpartum health education through serving low-income women who are at risk of having a poor birth outcome.

Letters of Love, is a writing campaign, where the community can support the mission of Healthier Moms and Babies with a $25 donation. Those participating will receive a kit of supplies to write up to five Letters of Love to moms throughout Allen County enrolled in one of Healthier Moms and Babies programs. Kits are available for purchase through Feb. 15. The organization said that the letters will be returned to Healthier Moms and Babies for delivery by one of the staff members to Moms throughout the community.

Healthier Moms and Babies offers many services to low income, at-risk pregnant women and their families:

Healthy Start

Nurse Family Partnership

DadUp fatherhood support

Own Your Journey health education

Baby and Me Tobacco Free

Cribs for Kids

Maternal mental health services

“Nurses and case managers walk side by side our moms and dads, advocating and supporting them every step of the way and beyond,” Healthier Moms and Babies said. “Through these programs, Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce infant mortality and improve pregnancy outcomes in Allen County.”

The organization said that in the last three years, it has seen over 600 babies born and conducted 8,700 home visits. Every home visit, safe sleep lesson, pack-n-play, diaper, prenatal education session and support group meeting are crucial steps in helping the women they serve have the best possible birth outcome.

For more information or to purchase a Letters of Love kit, visit the Healthier Moms and Babies website or call 260-469-4076.