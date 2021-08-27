Healthier Moms and Babies kicks off community baby shower Saturday; here’s how to help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local organizations are teaming up to make the lives of expecting mothers a little easier.

Starting Saturday, Healthier Moms and Babies and Greater Fort Wayne are hosting a community baby shower for local mothers and their children. Executive Director Paige Wilkins says this baby shower will benefit thousands of expecting mothers who may need assistance covering basic needs for their children.

“The basic needs like diapers and wipes aren’t covered by any sort of public assistance program,” Wilkins said. “So it’s great that we can be able to provide these to our families. It helps eliminate one more stress in their life and lets them just focus on having a healthy pregnancy and bonding with their new baby.”

Wilkins added Healthier Moms and Babies is prioritizing these items for the community baby shower:

Diapers

Wipes

Safety tools (cabinet latches, etc.)

Children’s books

Formula

Baby shampoo or lotion

Ointments

Supporters can donate these items at the following locations:

ProFed Federal Credit Union – all Allen county locations

3Rivers Federal Credit Union corporate office – 1615 Northland Blvd., Fort Wayne

Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA

Central YMCA

Skyline YMCA

Jorgenson YMCA

Parkview YMCA

Metro YMCA

Caylor-Nickel YMCA

Three Rivers Distilling Company

Ethan Allen

Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made by going to Healthier Moms and Babies’ website.

Donations will be collected until Saturday, Sep. 11, which coincides with Healthier Moms and Babies’ fifth annual Diaper Dash.