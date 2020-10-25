Healthier Moms and Babies highlights children born prematurely at live streamed event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Healthier Moms and Babies paid tribute to children born premature in Allen County this year.

The group live streamed their “Fighting for Firsts” event from Promenade Park this evening. They said with an average of 500 children born pre-term each year, Allen County has one of the highest rates in the state. Executive Director Paige Wilkins said they wanted to highlight the struggle prematurely born children face as well as how it can impact the community at large.

“Babies who are born premature might have special needs, they often have to be involved in First Steps,” said Wilkins. “Once they go into school, they might have to be in special education, need an IEP through school, and it can even maybe impact their ability to work as an adult.”

Special downtown landmarks were lit up in purple to coincide with the event.