Healthier Moms and Babies asking for donations for inaugural Community Baby Shower

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Healthier Moms and Babies announced it is working with participants from Leadership Fort Wayne, a program of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., to hold a Community Baby Shower to collect items for area mothers and their children.

Healthier Moms and Babies said it aims to increase prenatal and postpartum health education through serving low-income women who are at risk of having a poor birth outcome with the hopes of reducing infant mortality in Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas. The Community Baby Shower will kick off on Aug. 28 and run through Sept. 11.

The Community Baby Shower will collect the following items: diapers, wipes, new safety tools (cabinet latches, etc.), children’s books, formula, baby shampoo or lotion, ointments and more. Healthier Moms and Babies said anyone who would to donate monetarily can do so at HealthierMomsAndBabies.org.

Donations are being collected at the following locations:

ProFed Federal Credit Union – all Allen county locations

3Rivers Federal Credit Union corporate office – 1615 Northland Blvd., Fort Wayne

Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA

Central YMCA

Skyline YMCA

Jorgenson YMCA

Parkview YMCA

Metro YMCA

Caylor-Nickel YMCA

Three Rivers Distilling Company

Ethan Allen

The Community Baby Shower is possible through generous sponsorships by Indiana Tech, ProFed Federal Credit Union, TriCore Logic, and WANE 15.