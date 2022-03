FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 27th annual Doctor’s Day is making its way back downtown this weekend.

The family-friendly event teaches children about the different opportunities in the medical field through interactive events. Local doctors, helicopters, and surgery robotics are all there with the goal of getting kids interested in science.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Science Central and is free to attend.