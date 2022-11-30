FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Super Shot partnered with several health plans to provide seasonal flu, COVID-19 and childhood immunizations as well as free winter coats for children during a walk-in vaccine event Wednesday.

Indiana’s Managed Care Health Plans, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CareSource, MDwise and Managed Health Services partnered with Super Shot for the event at Amistad Presbyterian Church, according to a media release.

“As the flu, RSV, and other respiratory viruses are spreading across the U.S. and cold weather is setting in, it is important for families to protect themselves by getting vaccinated AND for children to have a warm winter coat,” said Connie Heflin, Executive Director of Super Shot. “We are thankful to be able to work with Indiana’s insurance providers to provide increased access to immunizations and provide new winter coats to families that are in need.”