Health department rules Bluffton restaurant violated mask mandate

Bluffton, IN. (WANE) — In a unanimous decision the Wells County Board of Health voted to uphold the order that stated Yergy’s BBQ violated the mask mandate.

On Monday, the wording was changed to show that the restaurant did not violate the capacity order and the mask order was upheld.

The business can decide whether to appeal and lawyers for the business said they are considering that.

An official with the Wells County Health Department says Yergy’s BBQ could have reopened within 24 hours of getting the violation, all they had to do was say that employees would wear masks.

If the business would want to reopen, they would have to reapply with the health department and pass an inspection.