Health Department receives grant for naloxone kits, training

The Allen County Department of Health has received a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to distribute naloxone kits to community agencies.

It is all in an effort to help prevent fatal opioid overdoses.

The Department of health will be distributing more than 800 naloxone kits to partners including the Allen County Syringe Services Program, Allen County Community Corrections, Southwest Allen County Fire District and the Woodburn Police Department.

The Department will also provie training on how to administer the overdose-reversing drug.

The Allen County Department of Health said 108 people died from overdoses in Allen County in 2018.

In the first four months of 2019, 17 people have died already.

Experts say while the kits will not address the deeper issue of substance abuse, they will help save lives.

“This is to try to reduce the fatalities from drug overdose, but we certainly want to address treatment for folks with substance use disorder,” said Clinical Services Director Susie Cisney.

Naloxone is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and has been used for more than 40 years by emergency responders to reverse opioid overdose and revive people who might die without treatment.