Health Department investigates nearly one thousand COVID-19 complaints in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Health has fielded nearly one thousand complaints about businesses not following COVID-19 regulations so far in 2020. The number is up from about 600 unrelated complaints filed per year in previous years.

“We know people are tired, we’re tired too,” Megan Hubartt, the Director of Communications for the Allen County Department of Health told WANE 15. “Everybody just wants to be done with this. We wish it were over, but we can’t let our guards down.”

The health department is made up of about 70 employees, seven of which are in the Food and Consumer Protection Division. That division of the health department has taken in complaints since March that include concerns over lack of masks in businesses and capacity limits not being followed.

Five businesses have been forced to close by the department of health in the year filled with changing regulations that both the health department and the businesses have to adjust to. Four have committed to following the regulations, in order to reopen.

“We tend to find out the same information the public finds out about the same time,” Hubartt said. “If an executive order comes out, we get it the same time the rest of the state does. We have to be able to adjust and adapt as soon as possible.”

The health department inspectors are first tasked with checking in on a business that gets a complaint. More often than not, the case is closed at that point in the process. Health inspectors can inform the business what the complaint was and educate the owner of how to avoid complaints in the future.

If the inspection finds regulations not being followed, a verbal warning is given. Another inspection is scheduled. If changes have not been made, a cease and desist warning can be signed. If yet another inspection finds problems, the business can be forced to close.

“We feel for those businesses in our community that are struggling,” Hubartt added. “We are here as a resource. Really, that’s what we want to be first and foremost is a source of information and assistance for businesses trying to do the right thing, We’re trying to work with folks and talk them through this process.”

One business never reopened after being forced to close by the health department. The owner of Fujiyama on Coliseum Boulevard told the Department of Health told an inspector that he would close the business permanently.