Health commissioner orders churches to close due to COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Health Commissioner is prohibiting church gatherings, including those held in non-church venues, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order was issued Saturday after health officials learned of a number of local congregations who were hoping to gather in groups of 10, the department said in an email.

The order goes into effect Sunday, March 22 at 12:01 a.m.

It states that no gatherings with an “aggregate total of more than 10 individuals in a church building is permitted.”

“While we understand people are still in need of spiritual guidance during these difficult times, we need to be sure everyone grasps the importance of social distancing and avoiding any non-essential gatherings,” said health commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “We need the whole community’s cooperation in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to a pace that allows our healthcare systems to provide essential medical care to the expected growing number patients who will contract the virus in addition to all other patients they serve on a regular basis.”

The order is effective until April 11 at 11:59 p.m. and is subject to change by McMahan.