Health care offices adjust to ensure patient safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – Many local health care offices are adjusting their workflow to begin seeing patients once again.

Dupont Family Dentistry is set to open back up to certain patients on Monday, with hygiene appointments to start the following week.

The office was only limited to seeing patients with emergencies for the past 6 weeks. It started utilizing teledentistry.

Dr. Dave Diehl says his office will continue with teledentistry, but Monday patients that need restorative dentistry can start coming in to the office.

From the moment you pull into the parking lot and until you exit your appointment, Dupont Family Dentistry has made changes to protect employees and patients.

You will wait to be seen in your car. Employees will call or text when they’re ready for you.

All the doors are automatic, your temperature will be taken before heading back to a room. Dupont Family Dentistry will be following a one patient, one employee rule to ensure there’s no cross contamination.

Dr. Diehl has made purchases to ensure the air is filtered throughout the whole office, and in each room will be another filter and UV lights.

He’s also purchased a piece of equipment the will mitigate any aerosols from a patient’s mouth during a visit.

“My staff appreciates everything that I can do to protect everybody, and they feel safe, as safe as they can be. And so I think that if I couldn’t get my the confidence of my staff, then I couldn’t get this confidence in my patients. And so because I have that confidence, I can open. I can work. And I know there’s other offices that they’re not able to open,” says Dr. Dave Diehl, owner of Dupont Family Dentistry.

Patients will also be walked out through an employee entrance so they will not be near other patients. Unfortunately, parents will not be able to go back with children during appointments.

All five of Longe Optical’s locations started seeing patients Friday, but as its general manager stated, your visit won’t be back to normal.

The moment you walk into a Longe Optical, you’re temperature will be taken and you’ll be handed a mask and hand sanitizer. All employees have N95 masks.

Appointments are scheduled for an hour, not because it takes that long, but to help space out patients and properly clean exam rooms.

Chairs are set six feet apart in the waiting room, and if it becomes at capacity patients will be asked to wait in their car.

Longe Optical says it wasn’t sure what the needs it would see from the community during the shutdown, but people have dealt with unexpected optical needs. From more contacts to adjusting to staring at a screen for hours while working at home, its ready to help you.

“For us, it’s a sense of pride knowing, like, we want to be the best eye care experience in the region. For us to do that, we have to make sure we’re putting our employees first and our guests first, so that everybody is safe. Because unfortunately the time we’re in, one small misstep, you know, and it creates a ripple effect that is lasting. And we want to make sure as a company, part of the Sweetwater family, that we’re doing everything possible to ensure that we can continue to do what we do, because we’re taking correct measures and we’re caring for the job that we do,” says Josh Quintana, general manager of Longe Optical.

Quintana also says employees receive temperature checks when they begin their day.