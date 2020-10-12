Headwaters skating rink set to open November 21, but with COVID-19 related restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Headwaters Park outdoor ice skating rink is tentatively scheduled to open to the public on November 21, but the 18th season of operation will be unlike any previous one because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assembly of the rink is set to begin this week and once it opens attendance will be limited to 50 percent capacity and masks or face coverings will be required on the premises and on the rink unless the current mask order is lifted by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Social distancing will also be required and advance reservations will be accepted. There will be hand sanitizers stationed at the park and other features to protect guests and staff. Restrooms and ice skates will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. Guests may rent skates or bring their own. Extra precautions in the concession room will also be taken to provide safely for guests and staff.

The plan has been approved by the Allen County Department of Health.

“The pandemic continues to have a strong hold on Indiana, but we felt it was important to continue the tradition of outdoor ice skating this winter, with extra precautions in mind,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Details of this season’s sponsor, hours of operation, and pre registration details, will be announced at a later date.