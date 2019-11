FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s almost that time of year! The Headwaters Park outdoor ice rink is set to open this Saturday.

The rink is scheduled to open at 11:00 a.m. November 16 for its 17th season.

The rates are set at $5 for adults and $3 for kids 13 and under. Skate rentals are $3.

Parkview Health is the main sponsor for the season.

Since the rink opened in 2003, more than 360,000 visitors have been recorded skating in the park.