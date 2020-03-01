Headwaters Park ice rink to close for season

Local News

by: WANE Staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday is your last chance to ice skate in downtown Fort Wayne.

The rink at Headwaters Park will close for the season at 8 p.m. Sunday. Around 2 p.m., city officials will recognize 34,000th skater of the season.

Visitors will be treated to free hot chocolate on Sunday with an admission ticket.

The rink is scheduled to be dismantled to prepare for spring and summer festivals. The opening of the 18th season is tentatively set for November 21.

