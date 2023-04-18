FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 6th annual Tacos, Tequila and Margarita Fest will be coming back to Headwaters Park on May 13.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Specialty features at the festival include several taco vendors, margarita flights, tequila sampling, three full bars and all-day music.

Purchasing a ticket to the event in advance will warrant five drink tickets that can be used toward a margarita.

The cost of general admission is five dollars for adults, but children that are 12 and under get in for free.

For more information, you can check out updates of the event on Facebook.