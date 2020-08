FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park located at 333 S Clinton St is holding a ’90s Night event on Saturday.

Casual Friday and DJ Double K will be playing ’90s favorites from 8 p.m. until midnight.

There will be food trucks and a full bar at the park.

Tickets are $15 at the gate and all attendees from must be 21 or older.