Headwaters Lofts project proposal passes with conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The downtown Headwaters Lofts project proposal passed Monday evening with conditions from the Plan Commission.

The building will essentially be moved three feet to the East towards Barr Street to keep the sidewalk 10 feet rather than shortening it to seven feet.

The plan has been updated to add eight additional trees with trees on each side of the Clinton sidewalk. The ash trees currently still in place will be removed and will be replaced with oak and maple trees.

WANE 15’s Chris Darby has reported extensively on the primary development plan for Headwaters Lofts.