Headwaters Counseling to host monthlong pumpkin decorating contest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Counseling is beginning its a month-long pumpkin decorating contest: Pumpkin-Palooza. The event hopes to raise awareness and funds for good mental health in the community.

Community members are invited to decorate or carve a pumpkin and submit their creation here no later than Oct. 31.

All entries will be posted online for public display and voting for the community’s favorite:

Carved pumpkin

Decorated pumpkin

Best “look-alike” pumpkin: carved or decorated with a likeness of Halloween characters—reference photos available online

Each vote costs $1. Voters can cast an unlimited number of votes, the company said.

The winners will be announced Nov. 10 and will each win $500.