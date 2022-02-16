FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While employee numbers aren’t there yet, two critical emergency services in Allen County have reported a rise in the number of trainees, with the number of people on the ground working steady.

Joel Benz, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority executive director since September, said this week the agency has 55 full time employees compared to 46 in July.

Part-time paramedics and EMTs are at 23, up from 16 in July, and those part-timers are “pretty much all the ones who came back,” Benz said.

David Bubb, executive director for Consolidated Communications Partnership, the agency in charge of the city-county 9-11 dispatch center, apologized to his board Tuesday for losing two dispatchers in January, but the board wasn’t upset when it learned the two were in the recruit class for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The 9-11 department is at 47 dispatchers and 13 supervisors with 12 vacancies, Bubb reported. Three people are working part-time.

Salaries and a free-wheeling labor market have affected the ranks of both agencies, along with internal problems at dispatch which have been addressed by creating a dialogue with management and unhappy dispatch workers.

“We’re seeing a flattening of the curve,” Bubb said Thursday. “We’re starting to make the curve back to our normal status.”

Bubb said they’re looking for career-oriented prospects for a job that starts at close to $19 an hour, but because of the rigor involved isn’t for everyone.

“It’s a job like no other. It’s exhilarating. You get to be part of the public safety team. When people are having their worst day, you’re their lifeline and we take that seriously.

“It’s very, very rewarding. Although you never know what the day is going to bring you, it’s a rewarding career to know that you’re part of the public safety continuum here in Fort Wayne and Allen County,” Bubb added.

With 11 people on orientation, things are “headed in the right direction,” Benz, a 20-year TRAA veteran, said. Fully staffed would be 75 EMTs and paramedics.

Benz did not whitewash the situation. Response times have not improved and the fines for those delayed responses continue to be levied. Creating an internal training class appearedto jumpstart the numbers of qualified trainees who still have to pass state testing and go through on the job training.

“That can’t go quickly. You don’t want somebody that not qualified,” Benz said.

The board was able to institute a 7% increase in July, but the pay raise was not permanent. A paramedic starts at $19.50 an hour. The earn to learn hires start at $11, Benz said.

While Benz and his operation track the local operation and levy fines, a company out of Tyler, Texas oversees the day to day operations and does the hiring and the firing,” Benz said.

PatientCare EMS Solutions, owned by a hedge fund, A&M Capital Partners, LP since 2018, also owns EMS operations in Carthage, Mississippi; Pinellas County, Florida; Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas and Polk counties in Florida; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Southeast Collin County, Texas.

The Tyler, Texas office directed WANE-TV to call an associated office in Tucker, Georgia to inquire about possible wage increases planned for this year. The call has not been returned.

“Nobody’s not getting ambulance,” Benz said. “Ultimately the county been assisting us pretty significantly. We’re getting ambulances to the scene and we still prioritize them. Priority 1 gets the next closest ambulance. Non emergent volume – in between hospitals – dropped off significantly because we just don’t have capacity to handle them.”