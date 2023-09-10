FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday Fort Wayne natives have the opportunity to be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.

The event allows residents to visit 21 of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions for free during the 24 annual event.

To participate residents simply have to pick up a passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location. Options to print a one-page passport online are also available on Visit Fort Wayne’s website.

Then use your passport to gain admission for free to any of the attractions listed below!

African/African-American Historical Society and Museum

Allen County Courthouse

Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center

Artlink

Diocesan Museum

Electric Works

The Embassy Theatre

First Presbyterian Church

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

The Freemasons Hall

History Center

Little River Wetlands Monarch Festival

Master Gardener Display Gardens

The Old Fort

Riverfront Fort Wayne Promenade Park

Science Central

Sweet Breeze

Three Rivers Filtration Plant

Trinity English Lutheran Church

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

For more information head to Visit Fort Wayne’s website or contact Visit Fort Wayne at (260) 424-3700.