FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday Fort Wayne natives have the opportunity to be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.
The event allows residents to visit 21 of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions for free during the 24 annual event.
To participate residents simply have to pick up a passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location. Options to print a one-page passport online are also available on Visit Fort Wayne’s website.
Then use your passport to gain admission for free to any of the attractions listed below!
African/African-American Historical Society and Museum
Allen County Courthouse
Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center
Artlink
Diocesan Museum
Electric Works
The Embassy Theatre
First Presbyterian Church
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
The Freemasons Hall
History Center
Little River Wetlands Monarch Festival
Master Gardener Display Gardens
The Old Fort
Riverfront Fort Wayne Promenade Park
Science Central
Sweet Breeze
Three Rivers Filtration Plant
Trinity English Lutheran Church
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum
Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center
For more information head to Visit Fort Wayne’s website or contact Visit Fort Wayne at (260) 424-3700.