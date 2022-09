GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event.

See the interview above for more details.

The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in Grabill. The parade is on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Click here to learn more about this year’s fair.