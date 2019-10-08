Head-on semi collision ends with one dead in Kosciusko County

A head-on collision between a semi and 2001 Subaru Forester ended with the death of a Bourbon, Indiana man. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A head-on collision between a semi and Subaru Forester ended with one person dead Monday afternoon.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a semi crash in Etna Township around 3:10 p.m. Monday. Early investigation suggests that a 2001 Subaru Forester, driven by Tony Cormeny, went left of center on Old Road 30 into the path of a Peterbilt semi.

The semi appeared to try to avoid the collision, but the two collided, causing extensive front-end damage to the Subaru. It is not yet clear how fast the two drivers were traveling.

Cormeny, 60, of Bourbon, Indiana, was pulled from his vehicle when first responders arrived on-scene and pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner’s office.

The driver of the semi, Mark Hott, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries sustained during crash.