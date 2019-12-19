Head-on crash sends car airborne; driver killed

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Howe woman was killed in a head-on crash on a LaGrange County road Wednesday afternoon after another driver said he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police and medics were called just after 1:30 p.m. to S.R. 120 near C.R. 675 West, north of Shipshewana, on a report of a crash. There, a Jaguar X-Type and Saturn Ion collided.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department crash report, 34-year-old Jason Yoder of Millerburg was headed eastbound on S.R. 120 in his 2005 Jaguar X-Type when he drifted left of center and struck an oncoming 2007 Saturn Ion driven by 29-year-old Tonya Yoder of Howe.

The Saturn went airborne, spun and rolled “an unknown number of times” before it came to rest on its driver’s side, the report said.

The Jaguar spun out and veered off the roadway.

Tonya Yoder was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle – 27-year-old Seth Carter of Shipshewana – was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Jason Yoder was trapped in his vehicle and had to be pulled out. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was released.

Jason Yoder told police he fell asleep at the wheel and went left of center, the report said.