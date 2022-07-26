HUNTINGTON CO., Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that left two people dead.

It happened just before midnight on Monday on County Road 900 North near 4924 East. That’s east of US 24 and Roanoke.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office said a driver was traveling in the eastbound lanes and for an unknown reason started traveling in the westbound lanes. A driver already traveling in the westbound lane attempted to avoid the other vehicle, but collided.

The collision caused both vehicles to stop in the eastbound lanes. One of the vehicles was forced against a railroad overpass wall, the other vehicle overturned and landed on its top.

Both of the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and manner of death are pending until the family is notified and an autopsy is complete.