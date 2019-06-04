Head-on crash kills Pierceton man

A Pierceton man was killed in a traffic crash Monday afternoon on the east side of Warsaw.

Police and medics were called around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of C.R. 175 East and C.R. 75 North on a report of a two-vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find a 1998 Saturn and a 2018 Kia Optima crashed, with heavy front-end damage to both vehicles.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, Redid Velazquez, 43, of Pierceton was southbound on C.R. 175 East in the Saturn when he crossed the center line and hit the northbound Kia driven by Sheena Norris, 36, of Warsaw head-on.

Norris was taken to a local hospital. Velazquez was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.