Head-on collision kills 1, injures another in NW Ohio

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OHIO (WANE) – One man is dead after a head-on collision on S.R. 18 in Sherwood, Ohio that occurred late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jorge Casares, 31, was driving westbound on S.R. 18 near U.S. 127 in Sherwood when his car struck Amy Puckett, 42, who was driving in the opposite direction. The cars collided head-on after Casares crossed the center line.

Casares was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Puckett was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Her condition is currently not known.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.