ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The head coach of Angola High School’s girls basketball has resigned amid reports of an investigation into the program.

Matt Widenhoefer, superintendent for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, confirmed to WANE 15 Nick Burlingame resigned Friday.

Widenhoefer did not share any details, saying, “I can’t make any further comment about personnel decisions.”

WANE 15 reported in November 2021 there was an investigation into the girls basketball program at Angola, and two other coaches had voluntarily resigned before the investigation began. At the time, the assistant superintendent said the coaches were not terminated, a review of the staff was conducted, and they would move forward with the basketball season.

Burlingame is still listed as the head coach of girls’ basketball on the school website. He had been the head coach since returning to his alma mater in 2020.