“He was a big brother to everyone”: Shooting victim remembered at vigil

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People gathered at a gas station on East State Boulevard to remember the man who lost his life there earlier this week.

Stephon Holland, 22, will be remembered for the way he treated people.

“He was a good person,” said his brother Randy Holland. “He didn’t really do much to too many people. He always helpful, you know? He always wanted to just show someone the right way, he just always meant right.”

“He was a big brother to everyone,” added Keyonna Holland, Stephon’s sister. “No matter what the problem was or who you were, you call Stephon and he would be there for you.”

According to Fort Wayne Police, Holland was shot in the chest following an argument between several men at the gas station in the early hours on Wednesday. He died at the scene. Darryl Davis, 38, was arrested in connection to his death and charged with murder on Thursday.

Family, friends, and people who just wanted to be there for those mourning held a silent vigil for Holland at the Shell Quick Stop he died at. It was organized by Victor Waters, who runs the Freedom Trailer ministry under Joshua’s Hand. He never knew Stephon, but said he felt compelled to reach out to the family because he knows what they’re going through.

“I had a son that was murdered,” said Waters. “He was 14 years old along with a 16 year old friend. A double homicide right here in the city of Fort Wayne. I hope that it brings them peace, but more so awareness that people do care about them and we have to be mindful that we have to hold our children everyday and tell them we love them as they walk through the door. Try to teach them better even though it was an unfortunate situation, it could have been anyone of us that was out that night and got murdered so I’m just hoping that the family can get closure for this and I hope that they’ll be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

At the vigil, the crowd held a moment of silence for Stephon and for the other people who have died by homicide in the city this year. They also released balloons in his favorite color, red, with hopes that their messages might reach Stephon.

“A few people wrote on their balloons some messages to him,” said Keyonna.

“It’s just something that could reach him that we know,” added Randy.

The family plans to cremate Stephon. They will take some of his ashes to spread in Bakersfield, California. Stephon had hoped to move there and open a recording studio. The family is asking for donations sent via the app CashApp to help cover the costs. Money can be sent to “$goldchick14k”.