HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) released a statement Thursday evening regarding a reported threat toward Huntington North High School (HNHS).

According to an HCCSC Twitter post, HNHS administrators were made aware of a potential threat to HNHS for Friday, Nov. 18.

After learning of the threat, HCCSC notified local police who investigated the situation and believed there was no credibility to the threat.

However, HNHS still plans to have an increased police presence at the school Friday as an added precaution.

HCCSC says it will remain vigilant in monitoring any future safety and security concerns.