I-69 shut down near Indiana-Michigan line due to nitrous acid spill

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 has been shut down in Steuben County and southern Michigan due to a hazmat spill.

The Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted a traffic alert just after 10 a.m.

Steuben County EMA Director Randy Brown told WANE 15 a semi tanker leaked 6,000 gallons of liquid nitrous acid at the Pilot Truck Stop in Fremont when a valve broke. The spill has been contained.

I-69 in Steuben County near mile marker 356 to the Indiana/Michigan line is shut down because of a hazmat situation. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/KVklYuBW0m — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) September 14, 2021

The interstate has been closed at the 354 mile marker northbound, and to the 3 mile marker southbound in Branch County, Michigan. Old U.S. 27 is closed at S.R. 120.

Side roads nearby are also closed.

Brown said the county was working with IDEM on a cleanup effort.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way.