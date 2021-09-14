I-69 shut down near Indiana-Michigan line due to nitrous acid spill

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 has been shut down in Steuben County and southern Michigan due to a hazmat spill.
The Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted a traffic alert just after 10 a.m.
Steuben County EMA Director Randy Brown told WANE 15 a semi tanker leaked 6,000 gallons of liquid nitrous acid at the Pilot Truck Stop in Fremont when a valve broke. The spill has been contained.
The interstate has been closed at the 354 mile marker northbound, and to the 3 mile marker southbound in Branch County, Michigan. Old U.S. 27 is closed at S.R. 120.
Side roads nearby are also closed.
Brown said the county was working with IDEM on a cleanup effort.
WANE 15 has a crew on the way.