Haze brings back vivid sunrises and sunsets; Send us your photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It has been a busy and active fire season out west with above average fire activity through California, Oregon and Idaho. As the fires burn, smoke fills the sky and travels across the country, having an impact thousands of miles away.

Early last week some of the smoke made its way to northeast Indiana giving the normally clear blue skies a “milky” haze.

Weather patterns changed this past weekend as the jet stream shifted the smoke out of the Midwest, but the smoke is anticipated to return Monday evening and linger through much of the week in our stagnant weather pattern.

Smoke Futurecast through Wednesday

Typically smoke doesn’t bode well for air quality, however, that will not be the case for this area.

Out west where the fires are there is very poor air quality, but as the smoke rises it spreads out over thousands of miles. Northeast Indiana is roughly 2,000 miles away from the fires. By the time the smoke reaches the area, it is about five miles up in the air. This means the air quality near the surface is largely unaffected.

Air Quality will remain largely unaffected by wildfire smoke out west as it will be 5 miles over our heads

The main impact as the area saw last week was a hazy blue sky during the day and during sunrise and sunset getting beautiful reds and oranges that are enhanced by the smoke that is well above our heads. If you want to catch a glimpse of the beautiful colors, the rest of the week has sunrises and sunsets BOTH near 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

