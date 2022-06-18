FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate your bestie Saturday at a brunch buffet stocked with breakfast foods, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys– all for a good cause.
‘Besties Brunch’ at the Embassy Theatre supports the Fort Wayne Youtheatre, a nonprofit that lets kids explore the world of performing arts. Guests can also look forward to entertainment and pop-up shops from local businesses.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information on the event is on the Fort Wayne Youtheatre website.
