FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that spooky season is underway: the Fort Wayne Haunted Castle and Black Forest officially opened Friday.

Both attractions are put on by the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts, which have welcomed Fort Wayne residents out for over 40 years. The Haunted Castle features ghosts, goblins, a three story slide, drop coffins, and elevator rides and takes about 30 minutes to venture through.

If you decide to check out the Black Forest, you’ll see trails along the Beckett’s Run Creek full of clowns, ghosts and chainsaws. That takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

Tickets for each attraction are $12 a piece, and a combo ticket to go to both is $20. There are also VIP Upgrade options available.

The season opens Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m. and goes through 11:00 p.m. and will be open through Halloween. Friday and Saturday hours are 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Thursday and Sunday hours are 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Ticket prices range depending on the haunts. For more information visit the website.