Harvester Homecoming planned

After sitting idle for years, Fort Wayne’s International Harvester test track briefly came to life today at the company’s Proving Grounds.

Various Harvester trucks took a spin on the old track off Oxford Street this afternoon.

It was in preparation for the inaugural Harvester Homecoming event this summer.

The homecoming will celebrate the company’s long history in Fort Wayne dating back to the 1920s.

At one time, more than 10,000 people worked there before it closed in 1983.

Organizers hope the festival will reunite former employees and introduce a new generation to the classic trucks.

“People aren’t even gonna know what they are,” said former employee Jerry Betley, “because they don’t know what they are, you know?”

“When I drive mine, stop get gas, and somebody will definitely ask me ‘what is that’ or ‘I remember those.'”

The event is scheduled for August 10th at the Scout Park Conference Center on Meyer Road.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to help cover costs.

Registrations to display International harvester trucks is also still open.

You can find more information at harvesterhomecoming.com



