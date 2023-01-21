Second annual wrenching weekend and meet with the more than 50 volunteer truck drivers, mechanics and vintage truck experts.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The first International Harvester trucks rolled off the line of the Fort Wayne Truck Works in 1923, Harvester Homecoming officials deemed their volunteer work crew “Garage `23” to honor the work done in Fort Wayne 100 years ago.

The second annual Wrenching weekend had more than 50 volunteer truck drivers, mechanics and vintage truck experts attended Saturday. They helped work on trucks to try and bring them back to running condition.

The volunteers that traveled from all over the county dedicated their time to the local non-profit festival and museum project, in hopes to see the museum become a reality.