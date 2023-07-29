FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Harvester Homecoming is back in Fort Wayne for 2023 with more exciting events to honor the International Harvester heritage.

Harvester Homecoming takes place on August 4 and 5 with a focus on all vehicles International Harvester from semis to the first vehicle built by the company.

This year the festival will feature the first-ever Scout that’s fully restored as well as the unveiling of a vintage trailer, designed by 6 local companies.

The registration fee is $45 and it can be completed online prior to the event or even at the doors of the event. The event is open to the public with a $5 cost to park, which is donated back to the event coordinators.

For more information about the event head to Harvester Homecoming’s website.