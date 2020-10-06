Harvest season looking good so far

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s harvest season and that means farmers are hitting their fields gathering their crops.

Farmers have benefitted from great weather to harvest their crops, early this October.

According to Don Wyss from Wyss Farms, as of early this week they have been able to harvest about 25% of their soybeans and 5% of their corn.

During the pandemic, the government declared agriculture a critical infrastructure so they focused on making sure to do their job well.

“We’ve been able to maintain focus on growing these corn and soybeans, bringing them into storage either in the bin or in the elevator here at harvest,” Wyss says. “So where that impacts the public is the fact that we now have an abundant food supply, ready for 20 and into 21.”

The weather conditions helped make that a reality, especially after the wet start to 2019’s growing season which carried throughout the year. The 2020 growing season has been much better.

“We had an ideal start, it’s been an ideal growing season, a little dry in August. We’re not too picky but if we were to break it down we would have loved to have another rain in mid-August but we are going to have a good year this year,” Wyss explains. “Not a great year, but a good year and we look forward to wrapping up harvest in a timely way.”

He adds that the ideal harvest conditions are what we are seeing right now, lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. While there have been a couple of nights in the 30s, that hasn’t had an impact on their harvest for this fall.