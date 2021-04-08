Harrod woman joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that Samantha Spencer of Harrod has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on April 6 after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on Napoleon Road in Allen County on Feb. 8.

On Thursday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper John Sanders-Tirado presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Samantha is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Lima Post Commander Lieutenant Tim Grigsby. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2020 shows 487 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies, the press release said. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Spencer also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.