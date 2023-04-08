FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – April is Helmet Safety Awareness Month. Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne is ready to help bikers ahead of motorcycle season being in full swing.

Social media & events coordinator for Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne Brey Gastineau and MotorClothes Sales Manager Cher Richardson stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the Biker Breakfast & Helmet Check. You can learn more in the interview above.

The Biker Breakfast and Helmet Check will be on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Breakfast will be prepared by 3 Rivers HOG Chapter and MotorClothes will check helmets all at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne. That’s located at 6315 Illinois Road. You can click here for more information.