FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, the iconic traveling troupe of basketball magicians plan to visit Fort Wayne Monday night as part of their 2023 World Tour.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host the Globetrotters at 7:00 p.m. as they take on the Washington Generals, their historic rival.

Tickets for the event can be found on Ticketmaster for as low as $20.

Since 1926, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories across the world.

In 2002, the Globetrotters received a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and 13 players with ties to the Globetrotters have been inducted into the hall of fame, including Wilt Chamberlain.

Currently, the team participates in nearly 400 live events each year.