FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- The night Tremaine Barnett was killed, sitting in a red Jeep on McClellan Street, he and his killer shared a bottle of Casamigos tequila.

Fingerprints on the bottle connect Robert Dashon James, 33, to the Nov. 5 shooting death of Tremaine Barnett, 37, of Fort Wayne, found sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Jeep, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Matt Cline.